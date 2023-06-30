Views, views & more views

Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado.

$9,650,000

7929 Valmont Road

Boulder, CO 80301

Beds: 5 Baths: 3 Sq. ft.: 3,266 Acres: 6.83 County: Boulder Year built: 1965 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 2 Amenities: Borders open space, walkout basement, outdoor decks, ample storage.

VIEWS, VIEWS, and more VIEWS! A once in a lifetime property on the market for only the 2nd time in 65 years. Whimsy Farm, once an operating Berry Farm, is absolutely pure magic. Located on 7 acres just East of Boulder, and within minutes to Downtown Boulder, Whimsy Farm borders Boulder County Open Space on 2 sides and provides panoramic views of the Front Range, Indian Peaks, Flatirons and White Rocks like you have never seen! This property is truly immersed in nature and tranquility. Once you get here… you will never want to leave! The main home’s thoughtful design offers comfortable living while embracing natural beauty. Lovingly cared for throughout the years, you will find a recently redesigned kitchen with custom island counter with an easy flow to the dining and living areas. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and one bath. Downstairs features a walkout daylight basement, rec room, guest bedroom/bathroom, and ample storage. Plenty of outdoor decks and spaces to entertain or just relax and take in the nature and stunning views all around you! The Barn, which was built 12 years ago, is its own special place with views and a versatile office space on the second floor which features a kitchenette, bathroom and sleeping nook. Want horses, no problem! Just add some stalls to the main level of the barn which is currently wide open and presents endless possibilities including the perfect opportunity for a wedding venue. Property also features a 2 car garage, potting shed, full shop, machine shed and many outbuildings for farm equipment. Plenty of water with ditch rights to be included. Don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime property!

Listing brokerage: Re/Max of Boulder Inc.

Listing agent: Janet Leap, 720-938-4197, janetleap@boulderco.com

View full listing here.