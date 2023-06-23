Hidden Valley stunner
Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado.
$1,950,000
1828 Hidden Valley Drive,
Loveland, CO 80538
Beds: 6
Total baths: 3
Sq. ft.: 4,454
Acres: 5.03
County: Larimer
Year built: 1995
Property type: Single-family home
Garage spaces: 2
Amenities: Surrounded by open space, with wildlife, scenery and water feature.
Custom home in gated community on 5 acres. Pre appraised and inspected. Nestled at the base of Loveland’s most impressive and visible geological landmarks and surrounded by open space. Your 360-degree views are here to stay. Can have horses. Each bedroom has en suite bath. There is a primary bedroom on the main floor and in the walk out basement. Steam shower sports 7 shower heads and speaker system. Laundry on both levels. Double ovens, huge fridge/freezer, 6 burner gas stove, walk-in pantry, and quartz counters. Enjoy wildlife & scenery from the new hot tub, patio or covered deck. Stunning water feature with mature koi.
Listing brokerage: Re/Max Alliance
Listing agents: Dennis Schick, 970-567-3942
Deanna Nilsen, 970-556-2890