Texas Instruments SVP hired as Solid Power CEO
LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., (Nasdaq: SLDP) which makes solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has hired John Van Scoter as its new president, CEO and director.
Van Scoter takes over the role from interim CEO Dave Jansen, who will continue to serve as the chairman of Solid Power’s board of directors and “will support Van Scoter in an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition,” the company said in a news release.
“I’m excited to hand over the reins to someone with John’s vision for renewable technology and the skillset to continue driving our mission forward,” Jansen said in the release. “Thanks to the continued hard work of our team, Solid Power has terrific momentum and a solid foundation from which to achieve our vision of transforming battery technology to drive a new era of safe, low-cost, high-performing energy storage. I look forward to working closely with John to move the company toward commercialization.”
Van Scoter most recently held a series of leadership roles with Texas Instruments, including senior vice president and general manager.
“I am honored to be joining Solid Power at this important stage of the company’s evolution, and at such an exciting time for emerging energy technologies,” he said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with Dave, the board and the team to advance Solid Power’s mission to create best-in-class battery technology for a sustainable electrified future.”
