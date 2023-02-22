Talent Summit to feature Christopher Thornberg

LOVELAND — Christopher Thornberg, founder of California-based Beacon Economics LLC, will keynote the 2023 Talent Summit in Northern Colorado.

The summit is 7:30 a.m. until noon on March 30 in the FNBO South Hall at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Thornberg’s presentation is titled Controlling the Economic Narrative.

Thornberg founded Beacon Economics in 2006. The firm works for both public and private sector clients across the country. In 2015, Thornberg also became director of the University of California Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development and an adjunct professor at the school.

In addition to his presentation, the summit will address:

– Quality populations to hire today.

– The world of AI and how it can help the workforce of the future.

– Updates on the Registered Apprenticeship Program in Colorado and CareerWise.

– Work-based learning with the Larimer County business liaison and career and technical educators.

– The $400,000 Work Based Learning Incentive Program Grant and how businesses can be paid for job shadows, informational interviews, internships, and hiring.

A workforce and talent resource fair is also scheduled during the event. Registration is available here.