Urban-gro signs $50M in design-build contracts
LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), an indoor controlled environment agriculture company focused on the cannabis market, has signed more than $50 million in design-build contracts so far in the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, the company announced Thursday in a news release.
Urban-gro launched its design-build division in the second quarter of this year to manage architecture, engineering, cultivation design, construction and equipment procurement for dispensaries, grow operations and more.
“Client interest and engagement in our turnkey design-build capabilities have continued to progress as expected, and these new contracts demonstrate tangible value for Urban-gro and our clients,” Urban-gro CEO Bradley Nattrass said in a prepared statement. “While we are reiterating our third quarter guidance, the momentum we have established entering the fourth quarter gives me great confidence that the investments we are making in the business are positioning Urban-gro for sustainable and consistent global growth over the long-term.”
LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), an indoor controlled environment agriculture company focused on the cannabis market, has signed more than $50 million in design-build contracts so far in the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, the company announced Thursday in a news release.
Urban-gro launched its design-build division in the second quarter of this year to manage architecture, engineering, cultivation design, construction and equipment procurement for dispensaries, grow operations and more.
“Client interest and engagement in our turnkey design-build capabilities have continued to progress as expected, and these new contracts demonstrate tangible value for Urban-gro and our clients,” Urban-gro CEO…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.