Urban-gro signs $50M in design-build contracts 

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), an indoor controlled environment agriculture company focused on the cannabis market, has signed more than $50 million in design-build contracts so far in the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

Urban-gro launched its design-build division in the second quarter of this year to manage architecture, engineering, cultivation design, construction and equipment procurement for dispensaries, grow operations and more.

“Client interest and engagement in our turnkey design-build capabilities have continued to progress as expected, and these new contracts demonstrate tangible value for Urban-gro and our clients,” Urban-gro CEO Bradley Nattrass said in a prepared statement. “While we are reiterating our third quarter guidance, the momentum we have established entering the fourth quarter gives me great confidence that the investments we are making in the business are positioning Urban-gro for sustainable and consistent global growth over the long-term.”