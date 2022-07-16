Breathtaking views in Fort Collins

Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$1,585,000

6615 E. Larimer County Road 60

Fort Collins, CO 80526

Beds: 5 Total Baths: 4 Sq. Ft.: 5,066 Acres: 38 County: Larimer Year Built: 2005 Property Type: Single-Family Residence Amenities: Horse(s) allowed, zoning appropriate for 4+ horses, barn with 3+ stalls, corral(s), pasture, arena

BREATHTAKING VIEWS surround you from this custom built home on 38- acres. Bring your horses and your toys! Built in 2005, this home has been updated and well-maintained. As you enter, take in the beautiful high ceilings, open floor plan and sweeping views of the Front Range and Rocky Mountains! Custom Brazilian Walnut and Old Growth Pine Flooring, Alder doors, JELD-WEN windows, custom lighting and new roof are just a few of the upgraded finishes. Enjoy main level living with an expansive deck off the kitchen allowing for wonderful flow of entertaining. The Primary suite has all custom Brazilian Walnut flooring, double vanity, walk-in closet as well as private balcony to sneak away and enjoy your morning and afternoon beverages. Additional main level bedrooms have two walls of windows and are light and bright. Heading to the finished walk-out basement, notice the 2 additional bedrooms, bath, office, kitchen with eating area as well as large family room. This one is a TRUE GEM!

Listing office: Kentwood Northern Properties

Listing agent: Kris Laine, broker associate

Phone: 970-443-1804

Property listing: https://www.kentwood.com/ListingDetails/6615-E-County-Road-60-Fort-Collins-CO-80524/IR969620