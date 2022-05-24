Innosphere Ventures announces 2022 life-sciences cohort

FORT COLLINS — Science startup incubator Innosphere Ventures has announced the cohort for its upcoming Life Sciences Incubation Program. The year-long program will help develop companies in their beginning stages through a partnership with Innosphere, the Colorado BioSciences Institute and the Colorado BioScience Association.

Elyse Blazevich, president and CEO of the Colorado BioScience Association and president of the Colorado BioSciences Institute, expressed pride in the program in a statement released May 24.

“These promising startups represent the future of Colorado’s dynamic life sciences community,” Blazevich said in a statement.

The program, which is funded by the state of Colorado, will offer guidance from the three participants to startups exploring various life and health sciences. The nine startups included in the program are:

Beryl Therapeutics Inc., Longmont, a company developing oral treatments to increase bone mass.

DenTriage LLC, Aurora, a tele-dentistry venture.

Fifth Arm Surgical Inc., Colorado Springs, a company aiming to aid laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

IEQMax LLC, Denver, an air quality monitoring software-as-a-service startup.

Micropure Genomics Inc., Denver, a genome sequencing company.

NanoSpot.AI, Salt Lake City, Utah, a startup using artificial intelligence to detect covid-19 antibodies.

RedDrop DX, Inc., Fort Collins, a blood-testing company.

SteriO3 LLC, Broomfield, a startup exploring sterilization of equipment in the field using ozone.

Vitro3D Inc., Arvada, a medical 3D printing startup.

The accelerator program is funded through a grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade aimed to help businesses in advanced industries grow.