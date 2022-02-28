Sweater raises $12M seed round

BOULDER — Sweater Ventures LLC, a financial technology company building venture capital funds that will be accessible by everyday investors, has closed on a $12-million seed fundraising round.

“Our goal is to give our members courtside seats to the world of venture. That is why we will offer a fully-managed fund that allows any investor — accredited or not — to invest in the venture capital asset class,” Sweater CEO Jesse Randall said in a prepared statement.

The round, led by Motivate VC and Akuna Capital, will help Sweater make its public launch in the near future, according to a company news release.