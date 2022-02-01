Silicon Valley law firm plants Boulder flag

BOULDER — Palo Alto-California law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC is opening a new office in Boulder to serve the region’s biotech and entrepreneurial communities.

The new office, the company’s 18th, is expected to open in the first quarter of this year.

Partners and University of Colorado graduates Vern Norviel and Tony Jeffries will lead the new operation.

“Our firm’s attorneys have established a strong base of relationships with the many innovative entrepreneurs, companies, institutions, and investors in Boulder and other parts of Colorado and the Mountain West region,” Wilson Sonsini managing partner Doug Clark said in a prepared statement. “Opening in Boulder reinforces our interest in expanding our life sciences and technology practice in that important market.”