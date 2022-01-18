Strikes, union activity on the rise

Amid the strike of about 8,000 Colorado King Soopers workers, strikes and union activity are on the rise nationwide, the Colorado Sun reports.

Sponsored Content 2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!

Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read More

There have been about 260 labor actions in the country since the beginning of 2021.