Colorado approves new oil and gas emissions regulations

Colorado regulators have approved new rules to cut methane emissions from oil and gas production, the Colorado Sun reports.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

The regulations force operators to reduce emissions by a set percentage based on how much they produce.