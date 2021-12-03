Hilton to build hotels at Future Legends Complex

WINDSOR — Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels will surround playing fields at the under-construction Future Legends Complex in Windsor, project operators said.

The four and five-story hotels will total 250 rooms and are expected to open in 2023.

“The hospitality Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton will bring to Future Legends Complex is invaluable. These properties will provide comfort to a wide range of visitors, including athletes of all ages, families, business travelers, and more,” Future Legends CEO Jeff Katofsky said in a prepared statement. “We’re eager to bring this project to life and start welcoming new travelers to the area in 2023.”

Future Legends will be the home of the Pioneer League’s Northern Colorado Owlz and USL League One’s Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, professional baseball and soccer teams respectively.

