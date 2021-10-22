Funding Friday: JumpCloud closes $225M Series F

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Louisville directory-as-a-service company JumpCloud Inc. closed its Series F funding round with $225 million, bringing the total equity raised by the company to $400 million. JumpCloud is valued at $2.625 billion, having achieved unicorn status this year.

closed its Series F funding round with $225 million, bringing the total equity raised by the company to $400 million. JumpCloud is valued at $2.625 billion, having achieved unicorn status this year. Bolder Industries , a Boulder company that converts used tires into carbon black, petrochemicals, steel and power, raised $80 million in equity financing.

, a Boulder company that converts used tires into carbon black, petrochemicals, steel and power, raised $80 million in equity financing. I and Love and You , a Boulder natural pet food manufacturer, launched a $5.7 million equity round through the entity ILY Holdings LLC. It has raised $1 million so far.

, a Boulder natural pet food manufacturer, launched a $5.7 million equity round through the entity ILY Holdings LLC. It has raised $1 million so far. Westminster-based Plato Biopharma Inc. raised $3 million in debt funding. The company does in-vivo pharmacology for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, pulmonary disease and renal disease.

