Pilgrim’s Pride sets committee to examine buyout

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) will review a buyout offer by 80% majority owner JBS SA; the Sao Paulo-headquartered global meat processor said in August it wanted to buy the rest of Pilgrim’s Pride for $26.50 per share in cash.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
A JBS press release at the time it made the offer said the bid was a 22% premium on Pilgrim Pride’s trailing 30-day average.
Shares in the local meat processor, which employs more than 3,000 here, traded recently above $28 a share at a $6.9 billion market cap.
Pilgrim’s Pride board resolutions establishing the committee said holders with a majority of the 20% stake JBS doesn’t own would have to approve the deal, and that the full board won’t approve a deal without the special committee’s favorable recommendation.
The committee retained law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as financial advisor to help evaluate the proposal.
Pilgrim’s Pride employs 56,000 people in North America and Europe.
© BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) will review a buyout offer by 80% majority owner JBS SA; the Sao Paulo-headquartered global meat processor said in August it wanted to buy the rest of Pilgrim’s Pride for $26.50 per share in cash.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
A JBS press release at the time it made the offer said the bid was a 22% premium on Pilgrim Pride’s trailing 30-day average.
Shares in the local meat processor, which employs more than 3,000 here, traded recently above $28 a share at a $6.9 billion market cap.
Pilgrim’s Pride board resolutions establishing the committee said holders with a majority of the 20% stake JBS doesn’t own would have to approve the deal, and that the full board won’t approve a deal without the special committee’s favorable recommendation.
The committee retained law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as financial advisor to help evaluate the proposal.
Pilgrim’s Pride employs 56,000 people in North America and Europe.
© BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!