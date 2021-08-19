Nonprofit donates Colorado Springs building to Space Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nonprofit organization El Pomar Foundation has donated part of the building that houses the Space Foundation, another nonprofit that advocates for the aerospace industry, to allow for the foundation to expand to triple its current footprint, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.

The donation also saves the Space Foundation about $200,000 a year in lease payments.

