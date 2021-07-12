Longmont computer company posts layoff notice, 89 affected

LONGMONT — A multinational computer-technology company with an office in Longmont has submitted a layoff notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Computer Task Group Inc., which lists Amherst, New York, as its headquarters, submitted information indicating that 89 people would be laid off beginning Aug. 31. The information provided by CDLE did not give a reason for the layoffs, and a phone call to the company in Longmont was not returned.

Most of the layoffs, 85, were said to be customer-service representatives, and four were managers, the state posting said.

Companies contemplating layoffs are required by law to file Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act notices so that employees can be aware of the pending actions. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

CTG operates at 1079 S. Hover Road in Longmont. The company website says that it is engaged in information-technology staffing, IT solutions, automation and data and analytics, among other functions.

