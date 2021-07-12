Longmont computer company posts layoff notice, 89 affected

LONGMONT — A multinational computer-technology company with an office in Longmont has submitted a layoff notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Computer Task Group Inc., which lists Amherst, New York, as its headquarters, submitted information indicating that 89 people would be laid off beginning Aug. 31. The information provided by CDLE did not give a reason for the layoffs, and a phone call to the company in Longmont was not returned.
Most of the layoffs, 85, were said to be customer-service representatives, and four were managers, the state posting said.
Companies contemplating layoffs are required by law to file Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act notices so that employees can be aware of the pending actions. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.
CTG operates at 1079 S. Hover Road in Longmont. The company website says that it is engaged in information-technology staffing, IT solutions, automation and data and analytics, among other functions.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — A multinational computer-technology company with an office in Longmont has submitted a layoff notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Computer Task Group Inc., which lists Amherst, New York, as its headquarters, submitted information indicating that 89 people would be laid off beginning Aug. 31. The information provided by CDLE did not give a reason for the layoffs, and a phone call to the company in Longmont was not returned.
Most of the layoffs, 85, were said to be customer-service representatives, and four were managers, the state posting said.
Companies contemplating layoffs are required by law to file Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act notices so that employees can be aware of the pending actions. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.
CTG operates at 1079 S. Hover Road in Longmont. The company website says that it is engaged in information-technology staffing, IT solutions, automation and data and analytics, among other functions.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!