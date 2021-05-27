Home » Today's News



Datadog Inc. bringing 400 jobs to Denver

By  — 

DENVER — Cloud monitoring and security company Datadog Inc. has selected Denver for its western United States hub, bringing more than 400 new jobs with it, according to a Denver Post report. 

Late last year, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a $5.4-million tax incentive package to help lure the company to Colorado. 

