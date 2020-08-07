Boulder SBDC tech accelerator set to launch this month

BOULDER — The new, virtual Tech Venture Accelerator, operated by the Boulder Small Business Development Center and Colorado SBDC TechSource, will begin accepting applications Aug. 28.

Two spots in the initial cohort of businesses will be available to Boulder-based science and technology companies. A grant will offset the standard $2,450 program fee for those ventures.

Sponsored Content A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery

If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless. Read More

While the tech venture accelerator has been around for awhile, this is the first time that the cohort will be completely online. The accelerator combines a 10-part online series with more than 25 hours per business of specialized market research and consulting designed to help emerging companies in Colorado’s Advanced Industries overcome hurdles to accelerate development and commercialization, the SBDC said in a written announcement. The format, topics and tangible assistance the program offers was developed by working with early- and second-stage science and technology ventures for more than 10 years.

Unique to this accelerator program, according to the SBDC, is its focus on non-dilutive capital funding, especially assistance on federal and state innovation grants. Specialized expertise is provided to each business in areas that include identifying relevant Small Business Innovative Research agencies and topics, understanding the proposal process and applying research and market data to develop technology commercialization plans that will support grant submissions and business growth.

The weekly 90-minute virtual sessions are facilitated discussions with founders/decision-level team members and subject matter experts where successes and challenges are shared to find solutions. Outside the group, each venture receives extensive consulting customized to their specific needs and stage.

“In the changing COVID-19 landscape, we have adapted our programming to match safety guidelines and will strive to simulate the in-person feeling of the past seven cohorts,” said Sharon King, executive director of the Boulder SBDC. “So far, 63 technology ventures have completed the program, and as the tech landscape in Boulder and Colorado continues to expand and change, we’re ready to help additional new ventures to reach their goals, whether that be in person or online.”

Information about the accelerator and application materials can be found here.