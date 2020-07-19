Numerica signs agreement with contract manufacturer

FORT COLLINS — Numerica Corp., a Fort Collins-based company that deploys technology to solve some of the nation’s defense challenges, has partnered with NEOTech Inc. to accelerate hardware and sensor development activities.
NEOTech, a Chatsworth, California-based provider of technology and supply chain solutions for brand name original equipment manufacturers in the industrial, medical and military/aerospace markets, offers expertise in concept-to-customer engineering and manufacturing services.
Numerica is expanding its offerings with new hardware products set to unveil this year. With NEOTech’s ability to provide design and manufacturing for defense and aerospace product companies, the partnership is key to helping Numerica scale up and deliver hardware and sensor systems with high volume and reliability.
“Partnering with NEOTech has given us access to world class engineering talent and electronics manufacturing capabilities allowing our team to realize new product designs with confidence,” Nate Knight, vice president of air and missile defense at Numerica, said in a written statement.
