BHP revives Mt. Calvary Church affordable-housing redevelopment plan

BOULDER — Boulder Housing Partners is pressing play on a previously paused plan to redevelop the former Mt. Calvary Church site into affordable housing for seniors.

Conceptual plans, which are scheduled to be presented to Boulder’s Planning Board later this month, call for construction of 60 units — 56 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units — on a nearly five-acre site at 3485 Stanford Court.

The church site, according to a BHP memo, “is situated in a walkable neighborhood with excellent access to local and regional transit, a public library, grocery store, and neighborhood serving retail.”

The property was bought by BHP and local senior housing provider Frasier Meadows in 2016. Site planning, which would have allowed Mt. Calvary Church to remain in operation, was implemented soon after before being tabled. “This mix of uses proved complicated and had significant cost impacts to the affordable housing,” according to BHP.

In the years since, BHP bought out Frasier Meadows from the partnership, and Mt. Calvary Church relocated, freeing BHP to revive the planning process.

The Rainbow Childcare Center, still in operation on the Stanford Court site, would be maintained, according to planning documents.

“BHP believes that senior housing and the childcare center are complimentary land uses that would benefit from their adjacency at the site. BHP’s intention is to work with the child care center to support the continued operation of the facility at the property, however, sourcing of funds for the renovation of their specific space will need to be financed outside of the affordable housing financing and is contingent on Rainbow’s ability to find resources,” the plans say.

