NoCo economic developers create combined COVID-19 business relief info source

FORT COLLINS — Chamber of commerce professionals and economic developers from across Northern Colorado have created a single source of up-to-date information to support business in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information is located at NoCoRecovers.com.

The one-stop-shop website has the most recent information on resources available to support businesses impacted by the pandemic. The site contains guidance on accessing programs made available through the CARES Act and a filterable database of resources for businesses. It also features current regulatory information.

“In this challenging time, accessing the breadth of information available to businesses adds to stress and frustration,” said Josh Birks, director of Fort Collins Economic Health and Redevelopment, in a written statement. “NoCoRecovers.com will provide a streamlined way to access these resources and build an individual strategy.”

“Business people need actionable information, and NoCoRecovers.com provides the most germane information in one place,” said David May, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “A big part of our job is to arm businesses with information resources that help them make timely decisions.”