Court limits Broomfield’s oil drilling public health order

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield city and county officials had planned to vote tonight as the county board of health to prohibit Extraction Oil and Gas from drilling in the community during the coronavirus stay-at-home order, but a district court has said otherwise.

The court ruled that the city had no evidence to support such an order, according to a report in the Denver Post.

The health board will still meet tonight but will now consider next steps since its original plan can no longer be implemented.