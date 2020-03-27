Columbine Health Systems: 50 Years Young & Growing

Columbine Health Systems is gearing up to celebrate our Golden Anniversary this year! Our first-rate medical care and sense of pride in our work contributes to daily accomplishments of our employees. Our residents are our top priority and we strive to provide the care, compassion, and ingenuity which promote well-being for our residents and our team members!

Columbine has held a prominent name in our community for years. We provide care in the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor areas at our Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Patio Home communities. Community services include: Columbine Poudre Home Care and Bloom at Home, Columbine Medical Equipment, Front Range Therapy, and Poudre Infusion Therapy. Our Windsor campus will have a 30-bed addition to our Skilled Facility later this year!

We connect with our community by building relationships with local businesses, universities, and schools. We have a successful Apprenticeship program which has provided several high school students an opportunity to immerse themselves in the clinical and non-clinical aspects of healthcare while receiving certified nursing assistant licensure and earning a paycheck!

Columbine focuses on acquiring talented employees who are passionate about their work. Columbine offers a variety of positions from entry-level to the professional.

Columbine values your input and talents, but also your home and work life balance. We collaborate with WorkLife Partnership to help support employees to achieve that productive balance.

Employees working 24 hours plus per week are eligible for benefits including PTO, Health, Vision, Dental, 401K, discounts from our pharmacy and healthcare clinic, which is free to plan participants and their dependents. All employees have 3 opportunities for raises their 1st year! The nursing department offers shift and weekend differential pay.

See columbinehealth.com for your opportunities!