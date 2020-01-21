Schell named associate director of Visit Greeley

GREELEY — Sara Schell has been promoted to the position of associate director of Visit Greeley, a division of the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce.

Schell has been with Visit Greeley since 2012, when she began as an intern in May 2012 and was officially hired in August of that year. Since then, she has worked on a variety of projects to promote travel to the Greeley area, including producing the Visit Greeley tourism video, Experience Greeley publications and the You Just Gotta Get Here Campaign, along with being a part of the Greeley Lights the Night Parade and Monster Day.

She is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, tourism and hospitality.