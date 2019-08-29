Zayo delays annual report filing

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has delayed filing its annual report due to a service provider issue.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the Boulder-based IT infrastructure company said the third-party provider of software to track customer billing and expenses didn’t provide a report attesting to the accuracy of Zayo’s financial reporting as of Aug. 29.

Zayo said it expects to be able to file its 10-K report within the 15-day grace period allowed by the SEC. The company managers believe the quarterly earnings report released Aug. 21 is accurate despite not having outside attestation, the filing reads.

It’s unclear if the delay affects Zayo’s ongoing efforts to sell itself to two private investment firms for $14.3 billion. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.