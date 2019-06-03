Revak turns home theaters into Sound Investments

GREELEY — Randy Revak’s business, Sound Investments, started out as a personal project.

While building his own home, he crafted niches for a television and two speakers. Finding the right TV wasn’t a problem, but sourcing the speakers was another story altogether. So he started to research acoustics and what makes a great speaker and then investigated the electronics that produce high-quality sound. Then he designed and built his own speakers, according to his own specifications.

The next step was working with a homebuilder who listened to Revak’s system and hired him to install a dedicated theater along with 10 music zones throughout the 10,000-square-foot house.

Sponsored Content

Tax Season Review and Planning Tips

Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season? Read More

“Instead of easing into installing systems, I jumped in big, which is sort of what I do,” Revak remembered. “I had to learn all the stuff I didn’t know yet, like structured wiring, which is separate wiring in different locations for internet and TV. I had to learn really fast.”

That was 20 years ago. Today, Sound Investments is known for designing and building home theaters according to each client’s budget. Revak has worked on projects as small as installing a television to $100,000 media rooms constructed from the studs to finished product, complete with soundproofing and sophisticated audio systems.

“I don’t mind taking on small projects,” said Revak. “One day, that customer is going to want a bigger, more complicated system or a media room, and he’ll remember me. Or he’ll recommend me to someone else.”

Revak asks right up front how much the client has to spend on a project and then builds the very best system for that budget. “Not too many people do that,” he said. “Most of them want to sell you the most expensive equipment there is. I don’t do that.”

________________________________________

Sound Investments

5980 W. 26th St.

Greeley, CO 80634

970-302-1447

soundinvestmentsco.com

Randy Revak, owner

Founded: 1999

Employees: 2

Primary service: Designs and builds custom home audio, video, theater and media room, home automation. Supplies and installs equipment for all audio/video needs.Background music for businesses. Board rooms.

Growth: 83%

________________________________________

Word-of-mouth referrals are how Revak connects with most clients, but he attributes the growth over the last year to changing Sound Investment’s marketing strategy. He stepped up social media efforts, redesigned his website and implemented search engine optimization that helps people searching the internet for “custom home theater” find his company. “It’s been very successful,” he said.

Revak brings a level of flexibility and nimbleness to his work. Each project is designed and built to meet its unique specifications, and the work doesn’t end until everything is perfect.

“We have 100 percent customer satisfaction,” Randy said, proudly. “I don’t walk away from a job until I know the customer is completely happy.”

For a while, installing home theaters slowed down, but Revak has seen an uptick recently, giving credit to technological advancements. Projection televisions, in particular, have improved to the point that the image is on par with any TV on the market. “You used to have to sacrifice picture quality if you wanted a big screen,” he said. “It’s not like that anymore.”

The picture now is as crystal clear as the reasons his customers trust his abilities.

And that is sound advice.

See list.