Tendril to buy utility customer service firm EnergySavvy

BOULDER — Tendril Networks Inc., a Boulder-based provider of home energy management solutions for the utility industry, has entered into an agreement to buy utility industry customer service firm EnergySavvy.

“With this acquisition, Tendril’s expanded platform now delivers proven solutions for the full range of C-level, residential customer experience challenges: reducing service costs, increasing satisfaction, and executing strategic initiatives,” according to a Tendril news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Tendril knows that delivering radically better utility customer experiences is central to our ability to help shape and lead the clean energy revolution,” Tendril CEO Adrian Tuck said in a prepared statement. “To do this we are bringing together those companies that not only extend the technical capabilities of our platform, but also share our commitment to innovation, and allow us to provide utility CCOs the industry’s most powerful single-solution suite.

The EnergySavvy acquisition comes on the heels of a January deal in which Tendril bought energy analytics provider EEme.