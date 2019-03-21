FC chamber takes nominations for small business award

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2019 Small Business of the Year Awards.

For the chamber awards, a small business has been defined as an independently owned and operated business headquartered in Northern Colorado and is organized for profit. The business is required to have 200 employees or fewer to be eligible. Community members are encouraged to nominate area businesses in the following categories:

Small (1-10 employees).

Medium (11-50 employees).

Large (51-200 employees).

New Kid on the Block (a company that has been in business for less than three years).

To win, the business must be a member of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce at the time the award is presented. Businesses will be judged on community involvement and stewardship, commitment to good business practices, overall business growth and innovation, and workplace culture and employee relations.

Nominations are due by April 2. The winners will be revealed at the Celebrating Small Business event on May 23 at The Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road.

Heather Emory may be contacted at 970-482-3746 or hjemory@fcchamber.org for more information.