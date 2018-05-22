Vehicle registration, driver license offices to be closed in early August

Colorado will close all its vehicle title and registration offices Aug. 1-5 to permit what the state is calling technical upgrades. Online registration and kiosk registration renewal in counties where it is available will remain available. Colorado driver license services, both in-office and online, will be unavailable Aug. 2-3. State driver license offices will be closed. The closure will permit the state to replace the Colorado State Titling and Registration System first installed between 1983…