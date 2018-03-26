Animal sanctuary buys 9,004-acre ranch in SE Colorado

SPRINGFIELD — The Wild Animal Sanctuary located at Keensburg in Northern Colorado has completed the purchase of a 9,004-acre ranch in southeastern Colorado near the agricultural community of Springfield.

The ranch will permit the 789-acre sanctuary to expand its operation and have sufficient room to rescue more animals.

The Keensburg sanctuary has 460 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other rescued animals. Working with law enforcement agencies and other animal welfare groups within the United States and around the world, the organization had reached capacity.

Already considered the largest carnivore sanctuary in the world, the organization chose to purchase the large contiguous parcel near Springfield due to its size and abundant natural amenities. Consisting primarily of hills, canyons and rocky bluffs blanketed in various species of pine trees, as well as valleys and pastures flowing with native grasses, the sanctuary believes that the property is suited for hosting wildlife.

The Keensburg facility will remain open; it plays host to about 150,000 visitors a year. It features a 1.5 mile elevated walkway over the animal compounds.

According to The Humane Society of The United States, tigers, lions, and other big cat species have exploded in popularity in the exotic pet trade. There are an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 tigers in the United States, but fewer than 400 of them are in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Last year marked the 38th year of rescuing exotic and endangered animals for the wildlife sanctuary, a non-profit organization. The Springfield facility will now become the primary receiving facility for new rescued wildlife.

