Anthem joins Colorado Community Health Alliance

DENVER – Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. has joined the Colorado Community Health Alliance to better provide Medicaid patients that have behavioral- and physical-health needs.

To build up the capabilities of its Medicaid program, Denver-based CCHA has brought in Anthem and its expertise in behavioral health.

Sponsored Content

To Trustee or not to Trustee

Planning for the transfer of wealth to younger generations is one of the most challenging processes facing successful families. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, I will… read more

Anthem joins Centura Health, Primary Physician Partners and Physician Health Partners as part of the alliance.

“By breaking down the typically siloed nature of health care, we aim to make the best use of limited resources to ensure members are receiving the right care, at the right time and in the right setting to eliminate duplication and over-utilization,” Ken Nielsen, a member of CCHA’s board of directors and PHP, said in a prepared statement.

With Anthem as part of the CCHA, Medicaid patients will not only have access to the primary care and specialist expertise that the alliance has through its existing members, but will have easy access to behavioral and mental health experts.

“This new entity will support the delivery of seamless, integrated care to decrease fragmentation, improve service coordination and meet the member’s identified health goals,” said Anthem’s Manny Arisso, a behavioral health expert on CCHA’s board of directors, in a prepared statement. “We are excited to leverage our experience and believe this partnership will uniquely position CCHA to support the delivery of integrated, holistic care to some of Colorado’s most vulnerable populations.”