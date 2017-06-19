Boulder Creek starts work on 33 patio homes in Superior

SUPERIOR — Louisville-based homebuilder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods said on Monday it will begin work on The Villas at Calmante — 33 single-family patio homes, that are the final phase the Calmante community in Superior.

The patio homes will range from 2,980 to 3,500 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and finished lower levels. Prices will start at $850,000, said David Sinkey, founder and president of Boulder Creek Neighborhoods. The homes feature “single-loaded streets,” meaning homes do not share a backyard lot line with other homes.

The Villas at Calmante is located off Coalton Road and McCaslin Boulevard, adjacent to Boulder Creek’s luxury townhomes, currently in the final stages of construction.

“Superior continues to be an extremely desirable location in Boulder County — an area that is notorious for having a very low inventory of new homes,” Sinkey said.

Sales for the homes will launch this summer.

The project was delayed in 2010, when the owner encountered financial difficulties.