Denver approves DIA parking, signage, eco-devo contracts

DENVER — Contracts valued at $268 million for parking and shuttle-bus contractors at Denver International Airport were approved Monday night by the Denver City Council, the Denver Post reports. The contracts will last for five years.

The council also OK’d an $11.5 million agreement with Panasonic Enterprise Solutions to create a 1,000-foot “ribbon of moving light” along Pena Boulevard as a welcome mat for travelers. The feature will use LED-lighted poles and screens.

Additionally, the city council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Adams County and area cities to launch a regional agency to promote economic development — dubbed an “aerotropolis” — around DIA.