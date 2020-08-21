Sponsored Content
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?