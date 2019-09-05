Namaste_Solar_logo

Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
The Financial Benefits of Solar For Your Business or Commercial Property
Investments in on-site solar energy can increase cash flow, NOI and property value – all with $0 out of pocket and over 50 percent in tax benefits. And, corporate tax structures allow 100 percent depreciation in the first year. Here are a few key considerations when evaluating solar.
