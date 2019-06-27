Bruce-Selfie

Sponsored Content
New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws
Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer.
