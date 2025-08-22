Coroner, OSHA probing deaths of 6 at Weld dairy

KEENESBURG — Wednesday’s deaths of six people at a dairy east of Keenesburg are being investigated by the Weld County Coroner’s Office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration as possible gas exposures in a confined space.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the property is owned by Prospect Valley Dairy LLC. First responders noted that victims had possible high levels of hydrogen sulfide, which is produced from decomposing manure.

9 News reported that one of the deceased Hispanic males was a student at Highland High School.

