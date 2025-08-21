Estes hospital names Serbin-Olson interim CFO

ESTES PARK — Pamela Serbin-Olson has been named interim chief financial officer for Estes Park Health as the hospital prepares for affiliation with UCHealth.

The appointment was announced Thursday in a news release.

Aysha Douglas, the previous CFO who started at EPH in 2022, resigned from her position in late July.

Serbin-Olson will serve in the role through the transition of Estes Park Health to become UCHealth Estes Valley Medical Center. The Park Hospital District, which operates Estes Park Health, approved a resolution in May to affiliate with Aurora-based UCHealth. The partnership is awaiting approval from state Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Serbin-Olson, who has worked at Estes Park Health since late 2023, started as an administrative assistant but quickly moved into the role of controller for the critical-access hospital. She was selected by her peers as Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter this year,

“Joining the hospital has provided a lot of opportunity for sharing my skills and interests in a variety of areas.” Serbin-Olson said in a prepared statement. “The main priority right now is to ensure a smooth transition to UCHealth.”

Before coming to the hospital, Serbin-Olson worked at the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District for four years. She started as its aquatics manager, then moved into the position of Finance Director in less than a year.

Before moving to Colorado, Serbin-Olson worked in banking in Missouri.

She started as an engineering major at the University of Missouri-Columbia, then switched her major to finance and banking. After undergraduate school at Mizzou, she earned a master’s degree in accounting from Colorado State University Global.

“I was the kid that ate M&Ms after sorting them by color,” Serbin-Olson said. “I had the cleanest room growing up. I just love to be organized, so a career organizing numbers felt natural.”

A resident of Estes Park for six years, Serbin-Olson said the love of the mountains is what brought her and her husband to the area.

