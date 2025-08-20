M&A  August 20, 2025

Promenade Shops at Centerra sells for $55M

Galway Cos., an investment company with retail, hospitality and multifamily assets throughout southern Wisconsin, has paid $55 million to acquire The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland.

