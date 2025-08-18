 August 18, 2025

Pair of Boulder industrial buildings in ex-Ball Aerospace campus trade

The industrial buildings at 1727 and 1777 Conestoga St. in Boulder are leased to BAE Systems Inc. Courtesy The Warehouse Hotline.
Investors recently traded a pair of industrial buildings within the Boulder business campus occupied by BAE Systems Inc. Space & Mission Systems, the Broomfield-based subsidiary of British defense contractor BAE Systems PLC that acquired Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp. for $5 billion last year.

