Pair of Boulder industrial buildings in ex-Ball Aerospace campus trade
Investors recently traded a pair of industrial buildings within the Boulder business campus occupied by BAE Systems Inc. Space & Mission Systems, the Broomfield-based subsidiary of British defense contractor BAE Systems PLC that acquired Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp. for $5 billion last year.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!