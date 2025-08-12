July brought mixed results for Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley housing markets

LOVELAND — While active listings were mostly up in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s residential real estate markets, prices were a bit more chaotic as some cities saw year-over-year increases and others declines, new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC show.

After reaching a 2025 low in June, Boulder’s median sales price gained ground in July. At nearly $1.7 million, last month’s median was 13.9% higher than July 2024.

The city had 44 sales in July on 201 active listings, one fewer listing than the same month last year.

Estes Park boasted a July median sales price of $725,000, up 4.3% from the same month last year.

The mountain town saw 27 homes sold last month on 221 active listings, 39% more listings than July 2024.

Fort Collins saw its median sales price decrease 1.8% year over year last month to $595,000.

The city had 217 sales in July on 815 active listings, 17.1% more listing than the same month last year.

In the Greeley-Evans market, the median sales price was $435,000 last month, down 0.2% from July 2024.

There were 98 homes sold in July on 339 active listings, 27% more active listings than the same month in 2024.

Longmont’s median sales price in July was $559,500, down 5.1% from the same month in 2024.

The city saw 58 sales last month on 203 active listings, 17.3% more listings than July 2024.

At $580,000, the Loveland-Berthoud market’s July median sales price saw a 5.5% year-over-year increase.

The market had 139 homes sold last month on 585 active listings, 38.3% more listings than July 2024.

