Stauffer hired as Boulder’s intergovernmental officer

BOULDER — Heather Stauffer will begin work Aug. 18 as Boulder’s new intergovernmental officer, city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde announced Thursday.

The position, previously held by Carl Castillo, who retired last month, is responsible for cultivating and maintaining strategic relationships regionally — in Colorado and at the federal level — to advance the city’s policy and legislative objectives.

Stauffer currently serves as advocacy manager at the Colorado Municipal League, where she leads a team of lobbyists in representing the interests of more than 271 municipalities at the Colorado General Assembly. During the legislative session, Stauffer and her team members work on a portfolio of legislation addressing various aspects of municipal governance.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Before joining the municipal league in 2023, Stauffer worked at Denver Water in both intergovernmental and community relations roles, including as liaison to the Denver City Council.

“We are delighted to welcome Heather to our city organization. She brings valuable expertise, as well as established relationships and an unwavering commitment to municipalities,” Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “I am confident she will represent our community and its priorities well.”

Stauffer said she is honored by the opportunity.

“The challenges facing local governments today are complex, but Boulder continues to lead with purpose and creativity,” she said in a Boulder news release. “I look forward to supporting those efforts in my work and advocating for policies that serve the Boulder community and region.”

Heather Stauffer

on Facebook on LinkedIn