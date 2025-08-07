Swisslog promotes McQuade to global legal counsel role

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare, a Swiss company with Northern American headquarters in Broomfield, has promoted Jennie McQuade to global chief legal counsel and privacy officer.

McQuade previously led Swisslog’s data-protection initiatives. In her expanded role, she will oversee global legal operations, privacy initiatives and cybersecurity strategies.

“Jennie’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our security posture and navigating complex global privacy regulations.” Cory Kwarta, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare, said in a prepared statement. “As we continue to innovate, Jennie’s oversight will help us to maintain the highest standards of data security for our clients worldwide.”

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply-chain solutions to hospitals and health systems.

“Our commitment to data security and privacy will enable our team to address the evolving standards of information security for global healthcare technology”, McQuade said, “As the industry continues its digital transformation, our work becomes increasingly important.”

