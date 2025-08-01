Temple Grandin documentary: Thinking differently opens doors
FORT COLLINS — “I recognize doors are opportunities,” Temple Grandin, the iconic Colorado State University professor, says in “An Open Door,” a documentary about her life and work in the fields of agriculture and neuroscience. “Doors have always been very symbolic for me because I have to have visual images — and…
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!