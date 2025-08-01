Temple Grandin documentary: Thinking differently opens doors



Temple Grandin is the subject of an “An Open Door,” a documentary about the Colorado State University professor known for her pioneering work with livestock. Courtesy CSU and the “An Open Door” production team

FORT COLLINS — “I recognize doors are opportunities,” Temple Grandin, the iconic Colorado State University professor, says in “An Open Door,” a documentary about her life and work in the fields of agriculture and neuroscience. “Doors have always been very symbolic for me because I have to have visual images — and…