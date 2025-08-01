Real Estate & Construction  August 1, 2025

Johnstown’s West Ridge in foreclosure; developer vows to move ahead

A representative of developer CaliberCos. Inc. says he plans to move ahead with home and commercial construction on a 135-acre property west of Interstate 25 and north of Colorado Highway 402 in Johnstown that has gone into foreclosure.

Beth Potter
