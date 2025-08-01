Green Alpha names Karp president, partner

BOULDER — Erika Karp is the new president and partner of Green Alpha Investments, an asset-management firm that operates under the auspices of Green Alpha Advisors LLC, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Karp will lead strategic partnerships and business development while working with the firm’s investment team to expand the firm’s reach, according to a press release. She brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and capital markets to the role. The firm invests in solutions to global systemic risks, the release said.

“Erika’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment when markets are finally recognizing that innovation-driven solutions to systemic risks don’t only benefit from the secular tailwinds resulting from fixing big problems — they’re the primary drivers of long-term economic growth and competitive returns,” Garvin Jabusch, Green Alpha’s co-founder and chief investment officer, said in the release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Karp’s career includes founding Cornerstone Capital Group in 2013, which she scaled to $1.3 billion in assets under management before leading the firm’s merger with Pathstone The Family Office in 2021. At Pathstone, she served as executive managing director and chief impact officer of the $100 billion multi-family office.

“Her proven ability to scale sustainable investment platforms, combined with her deep understanding that fundamental risk analysis is essential to investment decision-making, makes her the ideal leader to help Green Alpha capitalize on this historic transition,” Jabusch said.

Prior to Cornerstone, Karp held senior leadership positions at UBS Investment Bank. She is a founding board member of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and has served on the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on financing and capital. Karp holds a master’s in business administration degree in finance from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

Green Alpha currently manages multiple investment strategies including the Next Economy Index, the Social Index, the Sierra Club Green Alpha Portfolio and the AXS Green Alpha ETF (ticker: NXTE).

on Facebook on LinkedIn