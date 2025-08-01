Greeley-based Teen Center staff reflect on first year of operation



Young people shooting hoops at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Teen Center. Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs

GREELEY — In the center of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Teen Center’s footprint in Greeley is a kitchen counter where members work at the café and coffee bar.

This is where teens stop in after school or during the summer months to do their homework or grab a drink or snack. It’s reminiscent of coming home from school with a parent ready to greet them — a tableau that can be difficult to replicate for working or single parents.

Difficult or not, this is what the teens wanted — plus an art show to show off their talents and a banking system that earns rewards and pays for café items.

“One of the biggest lessons has been to trust the teens in their own decision making,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County chief operating officer Emily Stanfill told BizWest. “It’s been really awesome to see them shape their own space this last year. …To us, that’s an ownership we weren’t expecting.”

The Teen Center opened in May 2024 in a renovated roller skating rink at 1407 Second St. that was built in 1921 but had been closed since 2004.

“The community’s response to the project has been wonderful, as we’ve learned it was a special place for so many growing up,” local club CEO Dave Dixon said. “It was once a safe place where teens could come together and make formative memories and enjoy the unique experience of being a teen. And now, what better way to honor its past than having it serve a very similar purpose going forward.”

The Teen Center, housed in a 15,000-square-foot building, serves as a day camp during the summer and as an after-school site during the school year.

“Our first year was wonderful to say the least,” Stanfill said. “Anytime a new club opens, it has new challenges. The challenges were unique because we never opened a teen center.”

The Teen Center originally operated out of Pawl Clubhouse, also in Greeley, in a renovated garage converted into a large room. While that sort of shared space is typical of Boys & Girls Clubs, generally located in schools and community centers, the new Teen Center is a standalone site.

Programming at the Pawl Clubhouse — education, health and wellness, leadership and service, sports and recreation, and the arts — followed a schedule of one activity at a time, did not allow members to pick and choose activities like they could if offered in separate classrooms. The teens also had to share some of the spaces in the clubhouse — the gym, for example — with younger members of the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Since the launch of the Teen Center, “they’re able to be more independent and choose what they want and where they want to go in the building,” Stanfill said. “It’s certainly been fun and fascinating to watch them freely move around the space, but because of that, it’s much easier to have (fewer) teens in there.”

The layout of the Teen Center consists of a kitchen and a kitchen counter, a large gathering space — called the hub — and four breakout classrooms.

“We wanted this to feel like a second home,” Stanfill said. “We want them to come ‘home,’ sit at the counter, talk about their school day and get out their homework.”

The kitchen is a large teaching area where students can take weekly cooking classes during the school year. Snacks and an assortment of drinks are served out of the coffee bar. The hub has the feel of a coffee shop with a community table and an assortment of seating options. Each year, four to five members receive training to work in the café, learning customer service and food and beverage skills.

Branching off the hub and kitchen are the classrooms, which include a tech zone, or Blue Studio, with e-sports and virtual reality; a career development and financial literacy classroom; an arts studio; and the club café and coffee bar. The classrooms are staffed at a ratio of one staff member to 15 young people.

There’s also a gym where members can play sports like basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer and flag football, and a podcast studio with microphones and sound equipment.

The classrooms cover four priority outcome areas: academic success to keep teens on track toward graduation; healthy lifestyles, such as physical, mental and financial health and making healthy life choices; good character and good citizenship; and life and workplace readiness. In the future, the Teen Center plans to offer career exploration opportunities, such as job shadowing off-site and visits from career experts.

“We’re making sure kids are getting good access to career exploration … everything from skills development to clear pathways,” Dixon said. “We want them to feel like they have a plan for the future when they’re done with the Boys & Girls Clubs. That will be the focus going forward.”

During exercises about financial literacy, students earn dollars in the club’s internal banking system that they can use to purchase café and coffee bar items. Dollars, which are loaded onto their membership cards, are earned for improving grades, doing homework, picking up around the club, helping out other members and anything else deemed above and beyond that the staff sees.

The first phase of a two-phase Teen Center project cost $7.5 million, including $6.5 million for buildout and $1 million for initial operating expenses, with the second phase estimated to cost $750,000 to $1 million. The second phase is expected to include landscaping, a programmable outdoor space and a multipurpose athletic field. The field and the gym will also be used by Jefferson High School.

“If it’s a nice day, they can take some of the programming outside,” Dixon said, adding that the space could be used for a project that “make a mess indoors and is easier to clean up.”

Originally, Dixon, Stanfill and the rest of the staff expected a daily turnout of 100 to 120 members, but attendance ranged from 60 to 70 during the school year and 40 last summer. Turnout this summer is expected at 60 to 75.

Attendance is less than actual registration, which is to be expected. During the first summer, more than 150 members were enrolled at the Teen Center but that total attendance didn’t materialize every day — during the past school year it was about 100. One of the things that caused a smaller-than-anticipated attendance was a difficulty in getting transportation after school, so staff are responding.

“We were expecting teens would be able to get to the Teen Center much more easily, but that wasn’t the case,” Stanfill said.

At first, teens could access the center from regular Greeley-Evans School District 6 buses or by taking the three Boys & Girls Clubs vans that have the transport capacity for about 30 students. Starting this summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs began transporting students from Fort Lupton and the Milliken and Johnstown areas. Students also are coming from Greeley and Eaton, catching rides with their parents or by other means.

“We always planned our transportation routes at all the sites, based on need,” Stanfill said. “If there are multiple kids from an area, we’ll transport them.”

Every student in the district has a bus pass for Greeley-Evans Transport. Teen Center staff hope to familiarize students with public transportation, which offers several nearby routes with stops close to several of the schools in the district.

“They come from different walks of life and are used to different things,” Stanfill said. “Anytime you bring together kids from different parts of town, it’s interesting to see how they interact with one another, positively or negatively. … It’s awesome to see the Teen Center become a positive place, welcoming new kids.”

The Teen Center also serves as a support system for home-schooled youth, giving them a place to socialize and learn new skills, like teamwork and communication.

“Just a lot of community building is happening in the Teen Center. We see them interact successfully with one another,” Stanfill said.

The Teen Center also brought back the Boys & Girls Keystone Club, a youth leadership program for the club that meets weekly to plan youth activities.

“The teens used their voice and told us exactly what they wanted, and it’s been thriving ever since. They take pride and ownership,” Stanfill said. “They think it’s a pretty positive experience if they’re coming back every day. … They’re happy they have a space they can make their own.”



The exterior of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Teen Center in Greeley. Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs

