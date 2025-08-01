Crocs partners with UNICEF to help young people gain skills

BROOMFIELD — Crocs has committed to a multiyear partnership with UNICEF’s Upshift program, an initiative that helps young people with 21st-century skills to tackle societal challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship.

As part of the effort, Broomfield-based Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), a manufacturer of casual footwear, has started a program called “Step Up to Greatness,” a community-impact platform to support young people in gaining new skills, building their confidence and accessing opportunities to reach their greatest potential.

“I am incredibly proud to introduce Step Up to Greatness and support young people with the step-up skills they need for the future like creativity, communication, innovation, collaboration and adaptability, all of which are also fundamental to Crocs Inc.,” Deanna Bratter, Crocs’ chief sustainability officer, said in a prepared statement. “We believe in partnering with organizations with impactful missions such as UNICEF’s Upshift initiative and are thrilled to help them equip young people to develop meaningful solutions for themselves and their communities to thrive. By leveraging our partnerships and activating our brands where they add the most value, we can increase our impact and make a real difference for the next generation.”

Upshift is a social innovation accelerator that unlocks potential and confidence in people ages 10 to 24 to create real and tangible change in their lives and communities. Through this global, multiyear partnership, young people will be equipped with the critical skills and opportunities they need to be problem solvers, innovators and social entrepreneurs of transformative solutions.

“Over the last decade, Upshift’s 5.2 million graduates have collectively completed 145 million learning hours across 56 countries, gaining professional and transferable skills to take charge of their today and tomorrow as problem-solving global citizens,” Thomas Davin, global director of UNICEF’s Office of Innovation, said in a news release. “Partnering with Crocs Inc. will help scale this impact around the world in a collective commitment based on a shared purpose to unlock the potential of youth.”

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of children, especially those most disadvantaged and in the toughest places to reach.

