Brighton, I-76 corridor brace for change

Brighton and other communities along the Interstate 76 corridor will host some of Colorado’s largest development projects, forever transforming the once-rural corridor.

From Bandimere Speedway’s planned complex in Hudson to BNSF Railway Co.’s intermodal facility in Lochbuie, to the Rodeo Dunes golf complex in unincorporated Weld County, big changes are coming to the I-76 corridor.

Meanwhile, the City of Brighton seeks to spur development in its downtown core, seeking voter approval to create a new Downtown Development Authority to encourage activity.

Here’s a rundown of the some of the major development taking shape, from Brighton north: