Economy & Economic Development  August 1, 2025

Brighton, I-76 corridor brace for change

Huge development projects to transform region

I-76
By

Brighton and other communities along the Interstate 76 corridor will host some of Colorado’s largest development projects, forever transforming the once-rural corridor.

From Bandimere Speedway’s planned complex in Hudson to BNSF Railway Co.’s intermodal facility in Lochbuie, to the Rodeo Dunes golf complex in unincorporated Weld County, big changes are coming to the I-76 corridor.

Meanwhile, the City of Brighton seeks to spur development in its downtown core, seeking voter approval to create a new Downtown Development Authority to encourage activity.

Here’s a rundown of the some of the major development taking shape, from Brighton north:

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.

Beth Potter
Categories: Brighton Commercial Real Estate Economy & Economic Development Hudson Lochbuie Bandimere Speedway BNSF Railway Co. Inc. Brighton Urban Renewal Authority Interstate 76 Corridor
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts