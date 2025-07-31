Wilding Brands to open new Great Divide taproom in RiNo

LAFAYETTE — Wilding Brands, a Lafayette-based, founder-owned portfolio of craft beverage brands, will open a Great Divide Brewing Co. taproom in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.

The taproom, at 3040 Blake St. Unit 101, will feature a full kitchen and food menu and an array of Great Divide favorites as well as seasonal and small-batch craft beers. Wine, cocktails and a curated selection of Wilding Brands products, including Stem Ciders and Howdy Beer, will also be offered.

Currently a Wilding-owned and operated Stem Ciders taproom, the location will close Sunday for remodeling and reopen as Great Divide later this fall.

“We’re proud to bring Great Divide back to central Denver with a new taproom and restaurant. Great Divide is a legacy in Colorado craft beer, with such a loyal following here in Denver and across the country,” Eric Foster, CEO of Wilding Brands, said in a prepared statement. “The RiNo location is designed to provide a fantastic experience, with a comfortable, inviting interior, great patio, full kitchen, and a huge variety of Great Divide and other Wilding craft beverages to enjoy.”

The new Blake Street location will be managed by Vibe Concepts, which manages the Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse locations in Castle Rock, Lone Tree and Belmar.

Wilding has nine beverage brands including Stem Ciders, Denver Beer Co., Great Divide Brewing Co., Cerveceria Colorado, Funkwerks Brewing, Formation Brewing, Howdy Beer Co., Easy Living Hop Water and Station 26 Brewing Co.

